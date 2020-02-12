MANILA, Philippines – The Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-Aawit (OPM) expressed their support for media network ABS-CBN as it faces a legal battle after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a petition before the Supreme Court, asking it to declare its legislative franchise invalid.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page Tuesday, February 11, the group said they are calling the Congress to give due course to the franchise renewal of the network.

"ABS-CBN and its various units have long been steadfast partner and massive platform for not just our members but indeed the entire Filipino music community to hone and share their artistry," the group said.

"Shutting it down will deal a significant blow to our community of artists that Filipinos rely on for more thant their entertainment. The repercussions will indeed be felt beyond our sector."

Singers Gary Valenciano and Ogie Alcasid, who are both members of OPM, posted the statement on their respective social media accounts. Both are also artists of ABS-CBN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Valenciano (@garyvalenciano) on Feb 11, 2020 at 2:58am PST

Various groups, including the Free the Artist Movement (FAM) earlier criticized the move made by Calida. The network's artists, as well as GMA 7 actor Dingdong Dantes, also expressed their support for the TV station.

The Supreme Court has since asked ABS-CBN to answer Calida's petition. – Rappler.com