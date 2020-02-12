MANILA,Philippines – Girls Generation member Hyoyeon or DJ Hyo said she'd love to collaborate on a project with Nadine Lustre.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Hyo-yeon, through an interpreter, said: "Actually, I heard about Nadine because Nadine can sing. So maybe if I can meet Nadine tonight, I might ask her to have a collaboration with me."

Hye-yeon did meet Nadine during her show at House Manila in Pasay City last February 8. She also met James Reid and took photos with them.

Hye-yon, who performed in Manila with Girls Generation years ago, is the latest member to come for a solo show. Another member, Tiffany Young was in Manila last January 25 for a fan meet. – Rappler.com