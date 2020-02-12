MANILA, Philippines – Paulo Avelino was announced as the latest cast member to join the upcoming movie Darna, to be directed by Jerrold Tarog.

Paulo's manager Leo Dominguez made the announcement on Instagram on February 6. He captioned the photo "#PauloAvelino joins #Darna."

Paulo's role in the movie has yet to be announced.

The actor was recently announced as part of the upcoming teleserye Burado, starring Nadine Lustre and Julia Montes. Paulo also recently finished doing a movie with Janine Gutierrez.

Last January, Jerrold confirmed that they already started filming the movie.

The upcoming movie stars actress Jane de Leon, who was chosen from a pool of over 300. ABS-CBN also had open auditions for the role.

Jane was chosen after Liza Soberano bowed out of the project due to a finger injury. – Rappler.com