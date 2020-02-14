MANILA, Philippines – Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child together – a baby girl.

The couple shared the delivery photos of their newborn blessing on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "My sunshine, 01.30.2020." They announced the birth of their new daughter on Thursday, February 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:27am PST

Iglesias, 44, and 38-year-old Kournikova are parents to two-year-old twins named Lucy and Nicholas.

The long-term couple got together in 2001. – Rappler.com