Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby girl
MANILA, Philippines – Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova welcomed their third child together – a baby girl.
The couple shared the delivery photos of their newborn blessing on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, "My sunshine, 01.30.2020." They announced the birth of their new daughter on Thursday, February 13.
My Sunshine 01.30.2020 pic.twitter.com/JyFUc7POmi— Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) February 13, 2020
Iglesias, 44, and 38-year-old Kournikova are parents to two-year-old twins named Lucy and Nicholas.
The long-term couple got together in 2001. – Rappler.com