MANILA, Philippines – Ethel Booba has given birth to her first child.

Ethel, whose real name is Ethyl Gabison, shared a faceless photo of the newborn on Twitter on February 14, jokingly calling her baby "Little Booba" as she welcomed the child into the world.

Welcome to this world Little Booba. Charot! pic.twitter.com/MhWXb1YoMz — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) February 14, 2020

In an earlier post on Instagram, she had mentioned that the baby's name would be Michaela.

The comedian first publicly revealed that she was expecting when she was 6 months into her pregnancy, on an episode of It's Showtime in November.

Ethel and Jessie Salazar have been together since 2017. – Rappler.com