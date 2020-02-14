MANILA, Philippines – Enrique Gil got extra romantic on Valentine's Day when he greeted his girlfriend and love team partner Liza Soberano.

The actor gave her two giant bouquets of roses – one in red and another in blue – and posted a photo of them on his Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: "You are my world, my everything. You are the reason why my life is amazing and never dull."

"Thank you for having a beautiful heart and loving me unconditionally. You're my forever baby, I love you, Happy Valentine's, Love," he continued.

Liza shared the same photo on her Instagram, saying in the caption, "Every day is Valentine's Day with you."

The two have been together since 2014, the same year that they were launched as a love team in the ABS-CBN series Forevermore.

They are currently starring together in a new series, Make It With You. – Rappler.com