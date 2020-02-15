MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz – the love team that gave us all the feels in the seminal Pinoy romance One More Chance – had quite the reunion on Valentine’s Day when they did a live script reading of another Pinoy romantic film, That Thing Called Tadhana.

The beloved tandem surprised viewers who attended an outdoor screening of One More Chance at the Fountaine Area of the Ayala Stock Exchange in Makati, which was an event under Art Fair Philippines' 10 Days of Art. (READ: Films, workshops, and spaces you can lose yourself in: all the new things you can expect from Art Fair Philippines 2020)

After the screening, Bea and John Lloyd turned up with That Thing Called Tadhana director Antoinette Jadaone, and read the entire script of the 2014 film, playing the characters of Anthony and Mace – originally played JM de Guzman and Angelica Panganiban (who is, as many have pointed out, John Lloyd's ex). (READ: Why John Lloyd and Bea Alonzo are the Philippines' kilig royalty)

Bea and John Lloyd even sang a rendition of "Where Do Broken Hearts Go?" as it plays out in the film. They also read a conversation where Anthony and Mace talk about John Lloyd - which earned significant cheers from the crowd.

It's the first big public event John Lloyd has been part of since going on a showbiz hiatus in October 2018.

The outdoor screenings continue at the same venue on February 15, with a screening of the QCinema 2019 shorts at 6 pm, Sunday Beauty Queen at 8 pm, and Never Not Love You at 9:45 pm. – Rappler.com