MANILA, Philippines – Xian Lim put in extra effort to show his love for girlfriend Kim Chiu on Valentine's Day, February 14 gifting her with a giant bouqet of roses while on a break from taping their afternoon teleserye Love Thy Woman.

Kim took to Instagram to write a short message for Xian after the surprise on Saturday, February 15.

"Each year you never fail to surprise me! Still And will always will!!!Thank you Xi!" Kim said.

"Thank you for putting such effort to surprise me!! Babae pala ako!! lels."

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and some of the show's staff were also witness to the surprise — Xian and two other people carried the big bouquet of flowers.

Kim and Xian have been dating since 2012 and appeared in several shows together. Love Thy Woman is their return as a tandem following their last show, The Story of Us, in 2016. – Rappler.com