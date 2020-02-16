MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bangs Garcia announced that she's pregnant with baby number two. On Saturday, February 15, she posted a photo of herself, husband Lloydi Birchmore, and daughter Amelia holding an ultrasound photo.

"The love in our family is tremendously growing as another bundle of joy is coming our way. Happy Valentine’s Day, Loves!!" Bangs wrote, with the caption #4MonthsPregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Garcia-Birchmore (@valeriebangsgarcia) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:41am PST

Bangs shared that Amelia is going to a big sister in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerie Garcia-Birchmore (@valeriebangsgarcia) on Feb 15, 2020 at 2:02am PST

Bangs and Lloydi tied the knot in a civil wedding in London in 2016 followed by a private church wedding and beach wedding in Boracay in 2017. – Rappler.com