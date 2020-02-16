MANILA, Philippines – Ogie Alcasid took to Instagram on Valentine's Day, February 14 to share a song that he and fellow songwriter Louie Ocampo wrote together as a tribute to the viewers of ABS-CBN.

The song entitled "Salamat Kapamilya" comes as the network faces threats of shutdown after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition asking the Supreme Court to nullify the network's franchise. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal)

In an interview with ABS-CBN on Saturday, February 15, Ogie said of the song: "Bilang pasasalamat po sa ating mga minamahal na Kapamilya, alam naman 'nyo po sa gitna ng dinadaanan natin, eh hindi naman natin pwede isantabi yung loyalty na binigay ng ating mga kapamilya." (We wrote this as a thank you to our Kapamilya. You know what we're going through and we can't forget the loyalty that our Kapamilya showed.)

The singer-songwriter said that fellow singers have expressed interest in recording a different version of the song as a way of saying thank you.

Various groups, including artists, earlier expressed their support for the network, which has been criticized by President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte accused the TV station of not airing his political ads when he was still running for president. (READ: Duterte's ace against ABS-CBN, the Philippines' biggest network)

In the Philippines, broadcast companies such as radio and television networks must obtain a franchise from Congress, under Republic Act 3846. The franchise bill needs approval by the House of Representatives before it is forwarded to the Senate. A version of the bill approved by both the House and the Senate will still require presidential approval.

ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire end of March. – Rappler.com