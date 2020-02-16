MANILA, Philippines – In a rare public show of affection, Matteo Guidicelli gave flowers to fiance, singer Sarah Geronimo, during the first night of Unified, her joint concert with Regine Velasquez.

Viva Artists Agency posted a video of the sweet moment.

A Sarah Geronimo fan page also posted photos.

In a video posted on ABS-CBN, Sarah acknowledged Matteo, who was in the audience during the concert.

“Thank you sa love ko (Thank you to my love),” she said.

Sarah also made special mention of her parents.

In an Instagram post before the show, Matteo wrote: "Happy happy valentines my love!! I got you forever. Tonight and tomorrow is your night!! God bless your show with Ms @reginevalcasid! It will be AMAZING!!"

The couple, who have been very private about their relationship, announced their engagement last November. – Rappler.com