MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bela Padilla will be starring in a movie with Korean actor Kim Gun-woo.

Kim Gun-Woo's management Good People confirmed news of the project on Saturday, February 15. The movie, entitled Ultimate Oppa, is a joint production of Viva Entertainment and Reality Entertainment, Korean website Soompi reported.

Filming is scheduled to take place in South Korea and the Philippines.

Ultimate Oppa follows Jay, a manager of a Hallyu star, and Yana, a Filipino girl who loves Korean stars.

Kim Gun-Woo is known for the show Fight My Way, where he played martial arts fighter named Kim Tak-soo. He also appeared on the shows Less Than Evil and Catch the Ghost.

Bela recently starred in the Filipino movie adaptation of Korean movie Miracle Cell No 7 and Mañanita. – Rappler.com