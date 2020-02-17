MANILA, Philippines – Actress, TV host, and would-be singer Anne Curtis on Monday, February 17, posted portraits taken by BJ Pascual to celebrate both her birthday and the coming birth of her first child. Anne turned 35 in 2020.

"I have been so amazed how my body has changed, created and grown a little human being – I can feel her little hiccups, her big kicks in my ribs and squirming around in me every single day," wrote Anne as a caption for two photos of her looking absolutely glowing as she posed nude.

"Not too long till my little girl meets the outside world and she will be the best gift I have ever received in my life. Thank you for your birthday greetings everyone! Sending out light and love to all of you!" she added.

Anne, one of the country's biggest celebrities, is currently on maternity leave and is spending time in Australia ahead of her due date.

The past year was a pretty huge year for Anne – she kept hosting the hit show It's Showtime on ABS-CBN while starring several movies. This is Anne's first child with husband Erwan Heussaff.

Erwan, meanwhile, wrote a long post to publicly greet Anne a happy birthday.

"A decade has gone by and I've seen you grow in so many different ways. From short hair to long hair and back, from late nights out to order in TV dinners, from petty young love fights, to laughing off problems we know we can work through together, from beer to kombucha, from insecurities to self confidence, from tight fitting dresses to comfortable pregnancy jeans and from your love of fish and chips, to your surviving love for fish and chips. The list goes on. Some things have changed, others have stayed the same, but you're always moving forward," he said.

"I can't wait to see you go through the next couple of weeks, as you come into motherhood. I don't see it as a next step, or a new phase in life, more so as something you are adding to your growing list of accomplishments in life, because I know that there is still so much more to come," he wrote as the caption to a video showing clips of Anne, presumably taken from their many travels. – Rappler.com