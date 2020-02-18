MANILA, Philippines – Actress and former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez on Tuesday, February 18 said that she will be joining the 2020 batch of Basic Citizen's Military training. (LIST: These celebrities are also reservists in the AFP)

On Instagram, the Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 titleholder wrote: "People are asking me why I want to do this..I simply said because I want to..that's it. No need for long explanations. We don't need to justify what we want to do, we can just show them what we women CAN do. So thrilled to be joining the Basic Citizen's Military training Batch 2020."

Winwyn credited GMA 7 actor Rocco Nacino, who accompanied her to the Naval Reserve Command headquarters in Manila, for opening her eyes to realities above and beyond the training. Rocco, who is part of the teleserye Descendants of the Sun is a navy reservist and trained with the Philippine Army for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresita Ssen Winwyn Marquez (@teresitassen) on Feb 17, 2020 at 9:49pm PST

Rocco showed support for his friend, posting: "Welcome on board and enjoy the training!"

Winwyn is the latest showbiz personality with ties to the reserve force. Aside from Rocco, Dingdong Dantes and Matteo Guidicelli also trained to be reservists in the Navy and Scout Rangers. – Rappler.com