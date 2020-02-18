MANILA, Philippines – On the same day the Solicitor General filed an urgent motion asking the Supreme Court to prevent ABS-CBN from discussing their franchise woes, its talent management arm released portraits of its stars to rally behind their home network.

Jose Calida, the Philippines' solicitor general, earlier filed a quo warranto petition asking the Supreme Court to nullify ABS-CBN's franchise. This comes as ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire in late March 2020, with no signs of Congress moving forward to renew its legislative franchise.

Star Magic, which manages ABS-CBN's roster of artists, released photos of several talents wearing a red, blue, and green ribbon – the 3 colors of the TV station. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal)

Portraits that were released as of February 18 include those of Janella Salvador, Nyoy Volante, Joshua Garcia, Jameson Blake, and Seth Fedelin.

The network's biggest stars such as Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, and Coco Martin earlier expressed their support on social media. – Rappler.com