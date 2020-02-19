MANILA, Philippines – Marcelito Pomoy may have only won 3rd runner-up in America's Got Talent: The Champion, but offers to sing abroad are already pouring in.

In an interview with ABS-CBN on Tuesday, February 18, Marcelito said he had been receiving inquiries even before the finals aired.

“Sa ngayon kasi, kahit third place ako, makatungtong ka lang sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ malaking factor na sa ‘yo ‘yan, e, kasi all over the world ang nakakakilala sa ‘yo. Noong audition ko pa lang, ang daming nag-inquire sa aking puro international, kaya ang saya ko na,” he said.

(As early as now and even if I was only 3rd runner-up, being on America's Got Talent along is a huge factor because people all over the world will know who you are. Even during my auditions, a lot of people were inquiring about me, so I;m really glad..)

Already, Marcelito is set to travel to Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, and maybe even the US.

In the same interview, Marcelito said that he will forever be grateful for the experience in AGT for giving him another chance. Marcelito had won the second season of Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011.

He also thanked the AGT staff and judges.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. Sa nangyari sa akin ngayon, iba ang feedback ng tao, e. Kung hindi dahil sa kanila, kung hindi dahil sa ‘America’s Got Talent,’ wala ako sa kinalalagyan ko ngayon na nakilala sa buong mundo.”

(I'm so thankful. The feedback is different this time. If it weren't for them, for America's Got Talent, I wouldn't be where I am now: someone who the whole world knows.) – Rappler.com