MANILA, Philippines – Former Nickelodeon child actress Amanda Bynes announced her engagement right in the middle of Valentine's weekend, posting a photo of herself sporting a large ring beside another man's hand.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes wrote on Instagram Saturday, February 15.

The 33-year-old She's The Man star followed her announcement with a selfie of herself and her "lover" the next day.

On Tuesday, February 18, Bynes posted another selfie of herself with her fiancé.

According to an E! News report, Bynes is engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met in rehab late 2019 and had been dating for "several months."

“She seems happy,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine.

Bynes entered rehab in January 2019 for drug addiction and mental health issues. After checking out, the What A Girl Wants actress announced in June 2019 that she graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising with an associate degree.

She then moved into a sober living facility and left in December 2019. – Rappler.com