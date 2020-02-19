MANILA, Philippines – Former One Direction member Harry Styles was reportedly robbed in the Hampstead area of London on Friday night, February 14.

According to a Mirror Online report, the 26-year-old singer was approached by a man on the streets at almost midnight, "demanding cash" while "threatening him with a knife."

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source told Mirror Online.

"Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards," the source added.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they received reports of a knife point robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead. No arrests are ongoing, they added. – Rappler.com