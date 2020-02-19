MANILA, Philippines – Radio host Czarina Marie Balba, better known as DJ Chacha, urged Senator Ronald dela Rosa to resign from the Senate and instead “apply” to be the President’s body guard.

“I suggest magresign na dapat si Senator Bato sa pagiging senador at mag-apply na Bodyguard ng Presidente tutal naman ang loyalty niya ay sa Pangulo at hindi sa taong bayan,” the outspoken radio DJ said on a tweet late Tuesday, February 18.

(I suggest that Senator Bato resign as senator and apply as bodyguard of the President since his loyalty is to the President and not the Filipino.)

“'Yan ang mahirap kapag mahilig kayong bumoto ng mga politikong PUPPET ang role sa gobyerno. 'Wag kang umasa na marunong silang tumayo at ipaglaban ang tama kase nagfufunction ang utak nila alinsunod sa pinuno nila,” she added.

(This is what happens when you keep on voting for politicians who are puppets of the government. Don't expect them to have their own stand and to fight for what's right because they function according to their leader's orders.)

She was reacting to Dela Rosa’s statement on President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and against media giant ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise renewal. Balba is a DJ of MOR, which is under ABS-CBN.

When asked about the possible loss of over 11,000 jobs should ABS-CBN shut down, Dela Rosa had told media, "What is 11,000 compared to the whole Filipino nation?"

Dela Rosa, Duterte's first police chief, was also in the spotlight as the revocation of his US visa had infamously triggered Duterte to threaten – and later carry out – the termination of the long-standing military pact between the US and the Philippines.

Balba poked fun at this, saying: “My next vlog is for Senator Bato. I’ll give tips kung paano ako nakakuha ng 10-year multiple entry US visa. Para 'di na siya magtantrums (I’ll give tips on how I gog a 10-year multiple entry US visa. So that he would stop throwing tantrums.)

I suggest mag-resign na dapat si Senator Bato sa pagiging senador at mag-apply na Bodyguard ng Presidente tutal naman ang loyalty niya ay sa Pangulo at hindi sa taong bayan. — DJ Chacha (@mor1019chacha) February 18, 2020

The senator, a loyal ally of the President, had said that while he would listen to arguments for and against VFA termination, his opinion would be influenced by his “bias” for the President.

The Senate is part of the Legislative branch, separate from the Executive.

“When you're a public servant and your loyalty is towards a person and not towards the country, ang tawag diyan, TUTA (that's called being a lapdog),” she said to conclude her series of tweets on February 18.

The next day, she tweeted: “In fairness ha, sulit ang bayad sa PAID TROLLS. Ang aga nila magising. Sa mga nastress sa kanila, again, may block button, gamitin 'nyo po. 'Yun namang mga legit account, dedma lang kase entitled naman tayo lahat sa sarili nating opinyon.”

(In fairness, the paid trolls are delivering. They wake up early. If you're stressed over them, remember you're free to use the block button. When it comes to legit accounts, just ignore them. We're all entitled to our own opinions.)

ABS-CBN’s legislative franchise is under threat. It is due to expire on March 30, 2020, but Congress has yet to act the bill granting the media network a franchise renewal.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to nullify the ABS-CBN franchise. On February 18 , he filed a petition asking the High Court to gag ABS-CBN from discussing the case, potentially hindering the network from reporting on the issue.

Duterte has repeatedly attacked ABS-CBN for its alleged unfair reports on his presidency, and even gave a glimpse of its franchise renewal woes as early as 2017, when he told the media network to "beware of karma." – Rappler.com