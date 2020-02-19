MANILA, Philippines – Both ABS-CBN stars and non-contract artists said they'd continue to speak up even after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed an urgent petition for a gag order which would, among other things, potentially bar employees of the network from talking about a quo warranto petition filed on February 10.

On social media, many of the network's artists said they will not be intimidated by Calida's latest petition.

Host Robi Domingo posted on Instagram: "Kapamilya, ikaw ang totoong BIG WINNER. Let your VOICE be heard. My CHOICE. My HOME."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robi Domingo (@iamrobidomingo) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:48am PST

Gretchen Ho tweeted: "NO to intimidation. NO to political blackmail. YES to freedom of the press. YES to freedom of speech. YES to upholding truth."

Broadcast journalist Karen Davila tweeted: "Asking a media company not to say anything on media...to the media? Mabuhay ang malayang pamamahayag."

Now a GAG ORDER? Asking a media company not to say anything on media...to the media? Mabuhay ang malayang pamamahayag pic.twitter.com/ig32bnPySy — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) February 18, 2020

Actress Rita Avila, whose husband FM Reyes is a director of some ABS-CBN's teleseryes, said that she is fortunate to have both worked in ABS-CBN and its rival network, GMA 7. She wrote on Instagram that there should be "fair judgement" on the matter.

"If no one is perfect, there is also no perfect company, no perfect home, no perfect family - but if goodness weighs more in being imperfect - that matters. More goodness to more people. #notoabscbnshutdown #workers#employees #employers," she said.



"I do not want to think that the President wanted the shutdown just because of the failure of showing his advertisement during the campaign. The President is mature enough to see through that. He won. Nanalo na. Ano parang batang gusto lang gumanti eh siya na nga ang nanalo? Sa edad ng Pangulo, d na bata yan para umaktong bata. May puso at isip yan. (He already won. So why is he acting like a kid who wants revenge when he already won? At his age, he shouldn't act like a child anymore. He has a mind and heart of his own.) "



"He said that he does not want ABS-CBN to close. He is giving the decision to the Supreme Court. Talaga po ba? People held so much hope from you because they were tired of the promises of your opponents. So to our imperfect President who may give more goodness, pls. be the right leader to this poor nation. That matters. More goodness to more people. Mga anak mong Pilipino muna bago iba. (Your Filipino children first before others.)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Avila (@msritaavila) on Feb 18, 2020 at 4:58am PST

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo also posted his thoughts on the issue. "More than our personal histories with the network and even the thousands of jobs now being endangered, we fight for the free press. We will not be silenced."

More than our personal histories with the network and even the thousands of jobs now being endangered, we fight for the free press. We will not be silenced. #InTheServiceOfTheFilipino pic.twitter.com/lgtbbRqpjs — Juan Miguel Severo (@TheRainBro) February 18, 2020

Rowell Santiago, who is part of FPJ's Ang Probinsyano wrote: "STAND TALL, EVEN IF THAT MEANS... STANDING ALONE."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowell Santiago (@direkrowell) on Feb 18, 2020 at 6:09am PST

Coco Martin and Angel Locsin also continue to post messages of support for the network. (READ: Stars support ABS-CBN as Calida files quo warranto petition)

"Ding! ang bato! (Ding, the stone)" Angel wrote, a reference to a line from Darna, a role she played when she was still on GMA 7.



Other stars earlier rallied behind the network. Star Magic artists wore a red, blue, and green ribbon – the 3 colors of the TV station – as part of a campaign to stand with ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com