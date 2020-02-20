MANILA, Philippines – Running Man star Lee Kwang-soo was injured in a car accident on Saturday, February 16.

The 34-year-old South Korean actor will be taking a break from all of his scheduled activities, which includes tapings of the variety show Running Man.

According to a statement released by his agency King Kong by Starship, Lee Kwang-soo was in his car when it had "been hit by another vehicle violating traffic signals."

After a visit to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right ankle. He underwent surgery on Monday, February 18.

"We ask for your understanding. We will be monitoring his progress," his agency said, adding that their priority is for him to "receive treatment for his recovery." – Rappler.com