MANILA, Philippines – Are Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli saying their 'I dos' today? If they are, it's probably going to be a quick ceremony because by the looks of it, Sarah is all tied up in coaching duties for The Voice Teens.

ABS-CBN News tweeted a photo of the star at the ABS-CBN compound during rehearsals on February 20. Other people with Sarah at the time also shared their own photos and videos of her.

The Voice's Carlo Yanesa tweeted a video of himself with Sarah and other people working on the show, jokingly saying "Dito po ba ang venue? (Is the venue here?)"

ABS-CBN music coordinator Evi Zapanta shared the same video on her own Twitter account, saying in the caption "Madaling araw ba yan? Hanggang gabi tayo dito sa [The Voice Teens] eh (is the wedding at dawn? We're staying here til night time for The Voice Teens)."

Saan ba talaga ang venue @JustSarahG ? Madaling araw ba yan? Hanggang gabi tayo dito sa @thevoiceteensph eh.

Napa vid tuloy si @karlangelrocks kasama ang gustong makikain ma sina @jumarjomar and @macbuenafe#TheVoiceTeens #TheVoiceTeensPh #SarahGeronimo pic.twitter.com/w0LR1YwynD — Evi Zapanta (@evinescence) February 20, 2020

Writer Mark Joseph Buenafe also tweeted a photo of Sarah at the same rehearsal, looking radiant, but certainly not as if she is about to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

The Philippine Star reported on February 20 that the couple was set to wed "anytime today," according to "a highly-reliable source," who also said that the ciuple applied for a marriage license on February 3.

Sarah and Matteo announced their engagement in November 2019 – but have reportedly been engaged long before that.

They have been together since 2014. – Rappler.com