MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto said she's very happy for the success that Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador have been getting after being paired up in The Killer Bride.

“Up to this day, watching him from afar… As I always tell him, ‘I’ll always be one of your cheerleaders.' Wherever he is in his career now, I’m really proud of him, because I’ve seen his growth, and I was there in the beginning of that all,” Julia told ABS-CBN during the press conference of her new show, I am U.

"I think his choice to still be in that path in his career, which is the love team phase... I respect that," Julia said, when asked if she had "outgrown" Joshua as an on-screen partner.

"I think I have graduated from that phase and I am very happy to be already in the phase in my career, like I said earlier, na mas mature na yung mga nagagawa ko, mas marami na akong nakakatrabaho and mas free na ako sa pagpipili ng projects. Hindi na po parang nasa isang box...I can now explore as an actress."

(I think I have graduated from that phase and I am very happy to be already in the phase in my career, like I said earlier, where I can take on more mature roles, I can work with more people, and I have more freedom in choosing projects. I'm not restricted to a box. I can now explore as an actress.)

“Have I outgrown him as a love team? Yes, definitely. Pero kung magkaka-work kami ulit (but if we will wook together in the future), I have no problem. Pero siguro that’s in the far future pa, kasi I’m still working on Julia as the individual and Julia as the actress,” she said.

Julia said she's happy for Janella too.

"Dati kasi, palagi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yung mga pangarap naming dalawa, ‘yung mga gusto naming maabot, gusto naming ma-experience, ‘yung mga path na gusto namin mapuntahan. Ngayon, just watching her being able to do these things, proud ako sa kaniya, and pinag-pe-pray ko rin siya,” Julia said of Janella, batchmate in Star Magic.

(The two of use to talk about our dreams, the goals we wanted to reach, the experiences we wanted, the paths we wanted to take. Now, just watching her being able to do these things, I'm so proud for her and I always pray for her.)

Julia is paired up with Tony Labrusca in I am U, which will stream on iWant beginning February. – Rappler.com