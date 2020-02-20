MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bela Padilla flew to South Korea to start shooting the movie Ultimate Oppa with Korean actor Kim Gun-woo.

In photos posted by Viva Artists Agency on Thursday, February 20, Bela is seen having a selfie with Gun-woo at one of the locations.

The movie is a joint project of Viva Films and Reality Entertainment.

On Saturday, February 15, Kim Gun-woo's management confirmed that he was set to star in the movie.

Korean website Soompi earlier reported that Bela would play Yana, a Filipino girl who loves Korean stars.

Bela starred in the Filipino adaptation of the Korean movie Miracle Cell No 7, Mañanita, and most recently On Vodka, Beers and Regret. – Rappler.com