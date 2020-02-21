MANILA, Philippines – What should have been a happy day for Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo ended on a messy note when the actor reportedly punched Geronimo’s bodyguard at the couple's supposed private civil wedding ceremony on February 20 at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

Taguig police chief Colonel Celso Rodriguez told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in an interview that Jerry Tamara filed the complaint with the Taguig police at around 3 am on February 21.

Tamara, a bodyguard of Geronimo and her family, said that Guidicelli punched him after accusing him of being the one who leaked details of the couple's supposed civil wedding to Geronimo’s parents.

According to Tamara, the altercation ensued after Geronimo’s mother Divine arrived at the hotel at around 11 pm. Matteo then punched Tamara, accusing him of leaking details of their wedding to Geronimo’s parents.

Tamara chose not to file charges.

Rumors of Guidicelli and Geronimo’s civil wedding circulated early on February 20, when the Philippine Star cited “a highly reliable source” as saying that the union would happen any time that day.

Geronimo and her colleagues on The Voice Teens seemed to belie the rumors, posting photos and videos of the pop star at rehearsals for the show on the same day.

Geronimo and Guidicelli announced their engagement in November 2018. Shortly after, Guidicelli posted a message addressed to Geronimo’s notoriously strict parents, reassuring them of his love for their daughter and saying he hopes that one day they can be one family.– Rappler.com