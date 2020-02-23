MANILA, Philippines – Actress Rita Avila took to Instagram on Saturday, February 22 to explain the lines from the movie Walang Kasarian Ang Digmaang Bayan (The Revolution Knows No Gender), which was disqualified from Sinag Maynila.

The actress is one of the stars of the film directed by Jay Altarejos. Rita plays Virgie in the movie, and says the line: “Kung sana naging mas matapang ako, ako mismo ang papatay kay Duterte (If I were braver, I'd kill Duterte myself).”

In a statement, Sinag Maynila confirmed that they disqualified the film, saying the film deviated from the original story that was submitted.

Important Announcement. #SinagMaynila2020 pic.twitter.com/2FIWbOCatk — Sinag Maynila (@sinagmaynila) February 21, 2020

In her first post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article from Pep, Rita wrote: "As an actress, I have the professional obligation to do this movie as this is part 2 of Kasal. I played mom to the lead actor."

"Ganito na lang po: pag yang linya kong yan ay sinabi ko sa tutoong buhay... MATAKOT NA... ako. AKO. AKO PO. (Put it this way: if I said those lines in real life, I should be afraid for myself.)



"Ni hindi ko makukurot ang Presidente. Ni hindi ko sha mamumura sa tutoong buhay. Parang ung mga high sa drugs lang ang matatakot sa isang linya sa pelikula. Isip isip naman po mga kapatid. Sensibilidad po." (I could not even pinch the president. I cannot curse him in real life. Those high on drugs should be afraid of that line in the movie. Use your brains. Be sensible.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Avila (@msritaavila) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:44pm PST

In a follow-up post, Rita wrote: "Someone who is doing a great and proper job won’t take a movie about the present time personally.



"Matalino naman ang ating Presidente para mayanig sa isang pelikula. Di ba po?" (The president is too smart to be bothered by a movie. Am I not right?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Avila (@msritaavila) on Feb 22, 2020 at 3:17am PST

In her third post, Rita asked followers to watch the movie and understand why her character said that line in the film.

"Headlines call attention. Fools read the headline and then without thinking, they speak dirty. Watch the movie, understand why my character said the line."



She also called a basher out for cursing her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Avila (@msritaavila) on Feb 22, 2020 at 5:40am PST

The film follows a young filmmaker on his journey from artist, to activist, to fighter.

The film was originally meant to run in select cinemas from March 17 to 24 as a finalist for the festival’s full length category.

Director Jay Altarejos earlier said they will continue to fight for the truth. – Rappler.com