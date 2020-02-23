MANILA, Philippines – GMA 7 actress Sheena Halili wed longtime boyfriend Jeron Manzanero on Sunday, February 23 at the The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Among the guests who came to witness their special day were Sheena's friends from showbiz including Jolina Magdangal, Marian Rivera, Jennylyn Mercado, and Camille Prats.

Pasig mayor Vico Sotto, ABS-CBN broadcaster Julius Babao and his wife Cristine, and Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde were also spotted at the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chynna Ortaleza Cipriano (@chynsortaleza) on Feb 23, 2020 at 2:31am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius Babao (@juliusbabao) on Feb 23, 2020 at 4:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius Babao (@juliusbabao) on Feb 23, 2020 at 12:13am PST

Sheena, who started her career in the reality talent show Starstruck, got engaged to Jeron back in 2018, when he proposed to her at a cinema in Greenhills.

Sheen posted a clip of the proposal saying: "Siya ang panalangin ko." (He's my answered prayer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheena Yvette Halili (@mysheenahalili) on Aug 26, 2018 at 2:36pm PDT

Sheena's shows include Marimar, Impostora, Destiny Rose, and Rosalinda, among others. – Rappler.com