MANILA, Philippines – The on-screen stars and employees of ABS-CBN took part in a "walk of faith" on Monday, February 24 as the network's executives faced the Senate on a hearing about the issues surrounding its franchise renewal.

Among the celebrities who took part in the walk were Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, JM de Guzman, and Maris Racal.

Employees and the celebrities walked around ABS-CBN for 7 times. In between prayers, the employees listened for updates from the hearing.– Rappler.com