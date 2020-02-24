MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo's body guard, Jerry Tamara, divulged more details of his side of the story from the night the "popstar royalty" wed Matteo Guidicelli.

In true 2020 fashion, Tamara aired his side of the story in an interview with Raffy Tulfo that aired on Monday, February 24.

Tulfo, a TV personality, hosts a show wherein Filipinos can air their grievances against certain parties – usually as a last resort. Tamara had filed a police report against Guidicelli the night of the incident and reportedly plans on filing charges.

Tamara, who was with Geronimo on the night of February 21, said he wasn't exactly sure where the civil wedding took place but said they first went to Victory Fort Bonifacio in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

When they were there, he said, the 2nd floor was locked down – something that Tamara found curious. They then moved to a restaurant at a hotel also within the BGC area, where Sarah and Matteo had dinner with the Guidicelli family.

At around 10:30 pm, Tamara was told by the hotel reception that Sarah and the Guidicellis had gotten the cheque for the meal. Around the same time, Sarah's driver asked Tamara about a text from the singer. She had apparently told him they could leave ahead of her.

Tamara told Tulfo he planned on asking Sarah herself what was going on, since they did not want to be reprimanded by Sarah's mother, Divine, if they went home without their ward. When he texted Divine to tell her that they were told to leave ahead of Sarah, Divine allegedly replied by saying they were already on their way.

When Divine arrived in the hotel minutes later, "hurtful words" were exchanged between Divine and Matteo's parents, said Tamara. According to Tamara, Divine said she had been "betrayed" by Sarah and Matteo. Divine was not invited to the wedding or the dinner after.

Sarah and Divine eventually stepped into a room to speak to each other. Later on, no less than Vic del Rosario, chairman of Viva Entertainment, arrived and later spoke to Divine without Sarah in the room. Sarah, meanwhile, talked to Matteo's family.

Del Rosario, in a separate interview with Tulfo, said Matteo himself had called him to ask for help. Del Rosario said he tried to pacify Divine, explaining to her that the marriage was Matteo and Sarah's decision. He also expressed confidence that Sarah and Divine would patch things up soon.

It was then, Tamara said, that he noticed that Sarah and the Guidicellis were trying to leave the restaurant via the fire exit. When he told Divine about this, she instructed him to follow Sarah.

Tamara said he did as was told and tried to ask Sarah not to leave and to speak to her mother. Tamara, with Tufo's urging, explained that he reported to Divine because it was Sarah's mother who gave their salaries.

Tamara claimed Matteo punched him on the throat. Matteo has denied these allegations. Del Rosario, speaking on behalf of Sarah, also denied any claims that Matteo hurt Tamara.

Sarah and Matteo, who have been a couple since 2014, tied the knot in a secret ceremony on February 21. The planned secret wedding, however, had been divulged by the Philippine Star's Ricky Lo in a column published the morning of the 21st.

Sarah herself has yet to release a statement on the incident.

A portion of Tulfo's show also featured a phone interview with Colonel Ramon Zagala, Army spokesman.

Zagala said no personnel from the military have been assigned to secure Matteo, contrary to Tamara's claims. Tulfo also asked if Matteo would be sanctioned over the incident, since he's a military reservist.

"Normally we have a process. Itong pangyayari sa kanila (This indicent that happened to them), it is outside the Philippine Army," Zagala said.

"I believe it's a private event, it's a family matter, and it did not involve the Philippine Army as an organization. Kung naka uniform siya sana or he used his rank, p'wede pa sana (We can only impose sanctions if he was in his uniform or he used his rank during the incident)," he added, saying the courts – should Tamara press charges – would be able to resolve the issue. – Rappler.com