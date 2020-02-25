MANILA, Philippines – Actor JC de Vera and fiancée Rikkah Cruz posed along the newly-rehabilitated Jones Bridge in Binondo, Manila at night for their pre-nup photoshoot. The couple, as well as their official photographer Nice Print Photo, shared the glamorous shots on Instagram on Tuesday, February 24.

JC wore a grey Edwin Tan suit, while Rikkah donned a lacey Francis Libiran gown.

In a December 2019 Tonight With Boy Abunda interview, JC revealed his plans of a "traditional church wedding" with Rikkah for 2020. The 33-year-old actor proposed to his girlfriend in Siargao in 2018.

JC and Rikka have a one-year-old daughter named Lana Athena, whom JC first shared photos of in July 2018. – Rappler.com