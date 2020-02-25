MANILA, Philippines – Thai superstar Mario Maurer is returning to Manila in June for a fan meet. On Tuesday, February 25, the Love of Siam actor said he will be holding his first Filipino fan meeting on June 28 at the Skydome in SM North Edsa.

"This coming 28th of June, I'll get to meet everyone in FIRST LOVE: Mario Maurer 1st Live and Meet in Manila 2020, 6PM at the SM SKY DOME. This is very exciting for me because, finally, I will be seeing all the lovely faces of my dearest fans from the Philippines. Tickets will be available starting on March 6, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Philippine standard time," he announced.

The event is produced by Wish Us Luck, a Thai production company based in the Philippines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Maurer (@mario_mm38) on Feb 25, 2020 at 12:29am PST

Aside from Love of Siam, he also appeared in other projects such as Pee Mak, Suddenly It’s Magic, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

He has been to the Philippines a number of times – as endorser of shampoo brand Head and Shoulders with Sandara Park in 2017 and as Thailand tourism ambassador. – Rappler.com