MANILA, Philippines – After days of rumors, reports, and rumblings, Matteo Guidicelli posted on Wednesday, February 26, the first photo of himself and wife Sarah Geronimo. The pair got married in a secret ceremony on February 20.

"A day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs Guidicelli," wrote Matteo as a caption to a photo of herself and Sarah, toasting with their hands intertwined – with wide smiles to boot.

Matteo said they kept the ceremonies "as intimate as possible because of private matters" as he expressed "the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together." (READ: Even Viva boss tried to help in Sarah Geronimo's spat with mom)

"Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family,and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE," he added.

Matteo then addressed the elephant in the room – Sarah's bodyguard's allegations that the actor punched him in an alternation that followed when Sarah's mother Divine Geronimo gatecrashed the wedding reception. None of Sarah's family members were invited to the wedding or the dinner that followed.

"That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never 'punched' anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family," he said.

Matteo then thanked his family "for loving Sarah like a daughter." "Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family," he said.

Without mentioning the Geronimos explicitly, Matteo expressed confidene that "in time, with God’s grace and Love, everything will heal and fall into place."

"We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support!"

He signed the post off with "Mr and Mrs. Geronimo."

Matteo and Sarah have been a couple since 2014. While they've managed to keep their relationship very private, it's become no secret to the public that Sarah's mother, Divine, disapproves of the pairing.

Divine was apparently not informed of nor invited to the February 20 wedding, despite a leak from the Philippine Star's Ricky Lo. After the pair wed via Christian rites at the Victory Church in Taguig City, they held a reception at a nearby hotel. It's there that Divine allegedly gatecrashed the wedding, and hurled invectives at the couple and the Guidicellis.

Viva boss Vic del Rosario was among those who intervened. While the Guidicellis, including Sarah, tried to slip out through the fire exit, Sarah's bodyguard allegedly tried to stop them upon Divine's instructions. It was then that Matteo supposedly punched the bodyguard – a claim several parties, including Matteo, had denied. – Rappler.com