MANILA, Philippines – If there’s anyone who can be named a Jack of All Trades, it’s Matteo Guidicelli who wears many hats – from athlete, to actor, to restaurateur, to Army reserve. He even dabbles in music – perhaps even more now that he is married to one of the country’s biggest pop stars.

He is also no stranger to showbiz kalat, having joined the industry in 2011 and getting into a scandalous brawl that same year – which, it should be noted, he apologized for immediately after.

The actor was recently embroiled in another controversy, after being accused of punching a bodyguard of the Geronimo family at their wedding reception. Matteo and several parties have since denied the allegations, and in his first post after the wedding he said: “that evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never ‘punched’ anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family.”

As the Geronimo-Guidicellis move on from the controversy and into wedded bliss, here are a few things you should know about the newly-minted Mr. Geronimo:

Matteo’s roots are in Cebu

Matteo was born in Cebu City, to Gianluca Guidicelli, who hails from Italy, and Glenna Fernan, who is a member of one of Cebu’s prominent families. Matteo’s paternal grandfather Gianni settled in Cebu from Northern Italy in the 1970s. His maternal grandfather Vicente was the Cebu provincial prosecutor, and the cousin of former Supreme Court chief justice and Senate President Marcelo Fernan – after whom a bridge is named after in Cebu.

Matteo spent his early years in Cebu and, for a time, studied at Cebu International School. He also spent vacations in Italy, and studied Musical Theater for two years at Columbia College in Chicago.

He was a winning kart racer

Matteo started kart racing at the age of 11, and eventually began competing, winning several titles including 3 Karter of the Year awards. He stopped karting after getting into an accident after his last race and promising his worried mother that he would quit.

He’s a triathlete

After letting go of kart racing, Matteo got into triathlon racing, influenced by his father who joined the Ironman Triathlon in 2011. He then began training himself, and has since taken on Ironman several times.

Matteo starred in his first film in 2011 – where he co-starred with his now-wife, Sarah Geronimo

Matteo initially hesitated joining showbiz, but decided to go for it, joining teen comedy sitcom Go Kada Go alongside Alex Gonzaga and Joem Bascon. He then became a Star Magic talent, and starred in the soap Agua Bendita opposite Andi Eigenmann, and his first film, Catch Me I’m in Love along with Gerald Anderson, and yes, his now wife, Sarah Geronimo – though they wouldn’t start dating until years later.

He is a recording artist

It only makes sense for someone who is married to the "Popstar Royalty" to also have dabbled in music, and Matteo has done more than that. He's released two albums since 2015, and has performed in several concerts, both with other artists, and solo.

He is a 2nd lieutenant for the Philippine Army Reserve

Matteo underwent a Scout Ranger Orientation and Leadership Development course in 2019, graduating in June of that year. He received his rank as 2nd Lieutenant from President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2019. – Rappler.com