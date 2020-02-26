MANILA, Philippines – When James Corden and BTS are in the same room, fun times are always to be had. So when that same room also happens to be a 8-seater car, you can only be sure that the laughs will keep on coming.

The Late Late Show with James Corden released on Wednesday, February 26 (February 25 in the US), the long-awaited "carpool karaoke" episode featuring the K-pop sensation. Carpool karaoke is a series where James drives around with different guests while singing along to their songs (and those from other artists as well). In between, James sometimes asks questions and even runs an errand or two.

In this episode, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, and V sing "Mic Drop," Bruno Mars' "Finesse" (don't miss Jungkook's high note), their latest single "ON," "Black Swan," and Post Malone's "Circles."

In between the songs, of course, they talked about how RM learned English, christened James "Papa Mochi," discussed life together, and inadvertently "invited" James to be the 8th member of the group. The whole ride ended with a visit to Moore Dancing, where James apparently regularly goes for dance cardio class.

This would be BTS' second straight major feature on an American late-night TV show. The day prior, they premiered their performance of "ON" at the Grand Central Terminal. – Rappler.com