MANILA, Philippines – It's been nearly a week since he exchanged wedding vows with Sarah Geronimo in a secret wedding but Matteo Guidicelli is definitely still on a high.

During a press conference for a new endorsement on Wednesday, February 26, Matteo was asked how married life has been so far. “It's our sixth day together... It's the best days of my life and it's the best times. We're blessed,” Matteo said, according to the Philippine Star.

“Everything's the same but I just have somebody beside me all the time... everything's better!”

The same day, Matteo also posted on Instagram for the first time since they wed.

The couple got married in a Christian ceremony at the Victory Church on February 20. News of the wedding as first "confirmed" to the public when Sarah's bodyguard Jerry Tamara accussed Matteo of punching him during an altercation at the reception.

Divine, Sarah's mother, reportedly gatecrashed the wedding reception. Matteo reportedly called Viva Entertainment chairman Vic del Rosario to ask for help.



Matteo has denied the allegations against him. – Rappler.com