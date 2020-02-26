MANILA, Philippines – James Reid advertised the sale of a property in Loyola Grand Villas, Quezon City – the home that he supposedly shared with ex-partner Nadine Lustre.

James advertised the sale of the 1000-square meter house on his Instagram Stories on February 26.

According to the ad, the property has 3 storeys, 7 bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms, 2 large kitchens, a fully soundproofed recording studio, a 25m lap pool, a fully equipped gym, a CCTV security system, and a 6-car garage.

The house is valued at P82 million to P85 million.

James confirmed in 2019 that he and Nadine were living together. They announced their split in January 2020, after nearly 4 years of being together. – Rappler.com