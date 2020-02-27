MANILA, Philippines – The Salazar sisters in the cult favorite Four Sisters and a Wedding have since become not only mama’s favorites, but the internet’s favorites – so much so that Star Cinema sub-brand SCX is producing a prequel for the beloved film.

According to a February 27 by ABS-CBN Films’ James Banaag, the prequel will be directed by Giselle Andres.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Iconic movie ‘Four Sisters and A Wedding’ to have a prequel, FOUR SISTERS BEFORE THE WEDDING. This is a production of Star Cinema's sub-brand, SCX, to be directed by Giselle Andres. pic.twitter.com/3jjaBQppVp — James Banaag (@dearscarjames) February 27, 2020

Set 10 years before the events of the original film, the prequel will feature a new cast who are playing younger versions of the sisters.

Gillian Vicencio is cast as Alex, the role originally played by Angel Locsin, while Charlie Dizon is playing Toni Gonzaga’s character Teddie. Belle Mariano is playing Shaina Magdayao’s character Gabbie, and Alexa Ilacad is cast as Bea Alonzo’s character Bobbie.

Four Sisters and a Wedding premiered in 2013 and tells the story of 4 sisters who reunite for the wedding of their youngest brother, Rebreb (Enchong Dee).

The film has since birthed countless memes, and given viewers several unforgettable scenes, including the tearful confrontation between the entire Salazar family, a wedding scene that would have put the Met Gala Camp red carpet to shame, and that cathartic scene where a character played by Mocha Uson gets dragged by the sisters onto the streets.

A release date for the prequel film has yet to be announced. The original is available for viewing on Netflix. – Rappler.com