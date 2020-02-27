MANILA, Philippines – In spite of everything that has happened after their union, Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli seem to be living their best lives as husband and wife. The newlyweds recently fulfilled some “normal husband and wife duties” as they shopped for things for their new home.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo posted a video with Sarah and Matteo, who looked positively blissful as they shopped for plates, kitchen towels, and other home accessories.

The two were accompanied by an energetic Scarlet Snow Belo, who shyly congratulated the couple. As the video rolls on, Vicki, who is behind the camera, says “Tita Sarah is shopping for her new house, so they’re buying plates, and utensils, and cups, and Matteo’s pretending he knows what he’s doing.”

In the caption, Vicki wrote “So happy to see Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli doing normal husband and wife duties. [Scarlet Snow] is trying to help them pick out glassware in Rustans but I don’t think she’s helping that much. Matteo though is so sweet and patient with her.”

“He told me his only wish for Sarah is to be the happiest woman in the world.”

Matteo replied to the post, saying “We love you Dra.”

Sarah and Matteo married in a Christian ceremony at Victory Church in Taguig on February 20. News of their union first broke when Jerry Tamara, a bodyguard for the Geronimo family, went to the police alleging that Matteo had punched him following an incident with the couple and Sarah’s mother Divine Geronimo.

Divine, who is known to disapprove of Matteo and was not invited to the wedding, apparently gatecrashed the reception at a restaurant in a posh Taguig City hotel.

According to the couple’s relationship counselor Letty Fuentes, Divine shouted at the newlyweds, and a scuffle ensued, but Matteo did not punch anyone. Matteo himself has denied Tamara’s allegations.

Sarah and Matteo have been together since 2014. – Rappler.com