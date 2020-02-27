MANILA, Philippines – Directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas are engaged. Cornerstone Entertainment, which manages Jadaone's career, shared the good news on Thursday, February 27.

"Just before the love month ends! Congratulations to the newly engaged couple, our amazing directors @tonetjadaone & @danvillegas! Love is truly in the air! Greetings from your Cornerstone Family," read an Instagram post from the management company.

The post included a photo of the couple and a solo photo of Jadaone showing off her engagement ring. Both directors are current out of the country and have yet to post about their engagement themselves.

Jadaone and Villegas have worked together in various projects such as The Breakup Playlist, Beauty in a Bottle, Relaks, It’s Just Pag-ibig, and English Only, Please.

In an interview with the Inquirer in 2015, the two said that they had met back in 2011 but were still in different relationships. It was only after Jadaone's relationship ended that Villegas pursued her. The two have been working and traveling together since.

They recently wrapped up a visit to Berlin for the Berlinale Festival where they participated in a Co-Production Market for the movie Boldstar, which Jadaone will direct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoinette Jadaone (@tonetjadaone) on Feb 24, 2020 at 9:27pm PST

– Rappler.com