MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Son Ye-jin made a 100 million won donation ($82,453 or P4.1 million) to her hometown Daegu City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea.

According to Korean news site Soompi, the Crash Landing On You leading star donated the sum to organization Community Chest of Korea, a government-accredited charity. Her donation will be used to aid Daegu residents with the necessary medical supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Daegu is my hometown, where I was born and raised, as well as the place where my parents live now. So it is a particularly special place for me, and the news in Daegu was especially heartbreaking for me," Son Ye-jin said in a statement.

“I hope that [my donation] can provide some sort of practical help to lower-income residents who desperately need help now more than ever, as well as aid in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19,” she added.



As of Friday, February 28, South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases, taking its total – the highest in the world outside China – to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. More than 90% of the new cases were in Daegu. – Rappler.com