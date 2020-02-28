MANILA, Philippines – Green Day has canceled their shows in Asia – including their first ever show in the Philippines – amid the global coronavirus crisis.

In a tweet on Friday, February 28, the band said, "We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus."

"We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon," they added.

Manila promoter MMI Live retweeted the band's statement, telling followers to stay tuned for details.

#GreenDayMNL UPDATE



Please stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/Ii80sYgYnr — MMI LIVE (@mmilive) February 28, 2020

The band was initially scheduled to perform at the Mall of Asia arena on March 14, as part of their tour for their latest album, Father of All...

They also planned to make stops in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

Green Day first rose to fame in the 1990s and is credited as among the bands who mainstreamed punk rock in popular music. Their two albums, Dookie and American Idiot, are part of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. – Rappler.com