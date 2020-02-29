MANILA, Philippines – It’s no secret to AshMatt fans that Matteo Guidicelli’s sister Giorgia and Sarah Geronimo share a close relationship.

The two have bonded over the several years that Matteo and Sarah were together – and Sarah was even the maid of honor at Giorgia’s wedding in December 2019. Sarah’s recent marriage to Matteo only made their sisterhood official – and Giorgia welcomed her into the family with an Instagram post on February 27.

Sharing photos of her and Sarah on her wedding day, Giorgia wrote “I gained a real life sister.”

“Welcome to the family, Mrs. Guidicellio!!!!! We love you!!!” she wrote.

Matteo and Sarah married in a low-key Christian ceremony on February 20, 2020. While their wedding reception was marred in controversy, the couple seem to be settling into married life quite peacefully, and were even spotted buying plates and silverware together for their new home – as normal newlyweds do. (READ: 'Best days of my life': Matteo Guidicelli gushes over married life with Sarah Geronimo)

Giorgia is Matteo’s only sister. They have another sibling, their youngest brother Paolo. – Rappler.com