MANILA, Philippines – Magui Ford Planas, the sister of Daniel Padilla, celebrated with family and friends as she turned 18.

Mom Karla Estrada was present to welcome the guests that includes Ruffa Gutierrez, Donita Rose, Dani Barretto and Julia Barretto, and Kathryn Bernardo. The party was held at The Blue Leaf Events Pavilion on February 28.

Daniel showed his soft side as brother when he and Magui shared a dance. But he also showed how protective he was when one guy among Magui's guests approached her, with Daniel giving him a long stare.

In an Instagram post on February 26, Kathryn shared a photo of herself, Daniel, and Magui where she wrote: "Someone's turning 18 soon... and someone's obviously not so happy about it!"

Magui is Karla's daughter with ex-partner Mike Planas. – Rappler.com