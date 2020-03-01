MANILA, Philippines – Canadian singer Avril Lavigne announced that she will won't be pushing through with the Asian leg of her tour. The leg includes a stop in the Philippines.

On her social media accounts, the singer said: "I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus. My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out."

"Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

She was supposed to tour Asia as part of her Head Above Water World Tour. The Manila concert was scheduled on May 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Some of Avril's biggest hits include "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "I'm with You," and "My Happy Ending." – Rappler.com