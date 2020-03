MANILA, Philippines – Singer and actress Ylona Garcia celebrated her 18th birthday with a 1950's-themed celebration on Saturday, February 29 at Palazzo Verde in Las Piñas City.

Among those who came to the party were host Robi Domingo, Kira Balinger, and Jimboy Martin.

Ylona also performed during the party.

Ylona started her career as a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother 737. She's has since made a career as a singer and actress. – Rappler.com