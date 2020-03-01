MANILA, Philippines – A radiant Sarah Geronimo thanked friends and fans for the support after she and longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot on February 20.

“Abot-abot lang po ang pagpapasalamat sa lahat po ng sumusuporta for your best wishes. Maraming salamat po,” she said during the Sunday, March 1 episode of variety show ASAP Natin 'To.

(I'm very thankful for all those who gave their support, for your best wishes. Thank you very much.)

It's the first time Sarah has spoken in public since the secret wedding took place.

Erik Santos, one of Sarah's close friends said: “Kaming mga kaibigan niya sa Champions, sobra kaming masaya para sa'yo Sarah. Sobrang saya ng puso namin dahil alam namin yung mga pinagdaanan ni Sarah. Ngayon na sobrang happy mo na, happy kami para inyo ni Matt."

(We, your friends, in the Champions, are very happy for you, Sarah. Our hearts are overjoyed because we know what Sarah had to go through. Now that you are truly happy, we are also happy for you and Matt.)

Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez also congratulated the pair, saying that they will always be there for the two.

Sarah also thanked her fans for the success of the song "Tala," which now has more than 100 million views on YouTube – right in time for her 17th anniversary in the industry



Sarah and Matteo married in a Christian ceremony at Victory Church in Taguig City on February 20. News of their union was first confirmed to the media when Jerry Tamara, a bodyguard for the Geronimo family, accused Matteo of punching him during an alternation between the Guidicellis and Sarah's mother Divine after the wedding.

Divine, who is infamous for being overprotective, gatecrashed the reception. A friend of the couple, Letty Fuentes, confirmed that there was a commotion but insisted that Matteo did not punched anyone. Matteo has also denied the allegations.

Sarah and Matteo have been together since 2014. They announced their engagement to the public in November 2019.. – Rappler.com