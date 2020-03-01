MANILA, Philippines – Singer Jay-R married his longtime girlfriend, actress and singer Mica Javier on Sunday, March 1 at The Lind in Boracay.

Among those who attended the wedding were the couple's good friends Iya Villania, Kris Lawrence, Coleen Garcia, Billy Crawford, Jason Dy, Jaya, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Jay-R's management team from Cornerstone.

Jay-R who rose to fame with his album Gameface back in 2003. He got engaged to Mica in 2018.

Mica is a member of the girl group Girltrends and appeared in the afternoon teleserye Los Bastardos. – Rappler.com