MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray visited La Union on Sunday, March 1 where she was a guest for one of Smile Train's projects. Catriona is one of the organization's global ambassadors.

Catriona was welcomed by the government of La Union, where she helped turn over a donation of P100,000. She also spoke to kids who will undergo cleft surgeries.

Catriona also visited a weaving center in Bangar and tried to weave a textile.

Catriona is set to be one of the guest judges of the Mutia ti La Union at Poro Point Baywalk, San Fernando City, La Union on March 2 along with fashion designer Albert Andrada and Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee. Billy Crawford, Venus Raj, and Robi Domingo are set to host the pageant.

