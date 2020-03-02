MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, March 2 in Australia. The baby is her and husband Erwan Heussaff's first child.

The news was confirmed by Anne's management, Viva Artists Agency.

"Welcome to the joys of motherhood, @annecurtissmith! Wishing you and your baby girl good health and a lifetime of happiness. Cheers to a new beginning. All the love from your VAA family!"

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl in December 2019. Anne took a maternity leave from her It's Showtime hosting duties before the arrival of her daughter.

Anne and Erwan formally announced the pregnancy back in November. The two have been married since 2017. – Rappler.com