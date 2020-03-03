MANILA, Philippines – Actor and Philippine Army reservist Matteo Guidicelli was appointed Youth Ambassador of the National Youth Commission (NYC), the government office announced Monday, March 2.

The NYC, in a tweet, said the appointment was made in 2019 through Commission Resolution No 26. The NYC said the resolution also "recognizes his significant contribution to youth development." A copy of the resolution is not available on the NYC website, however.

"An honor and privilege. Thank you," said Matteo, retweeting the NYC's post.

The 29-year-old Matteo is an actor, singer, former kart racer, and triathlete. In April 2019, he was sworn in as a member of the Army reserve command. Months later, he finished a 30-day Scout Ranger training program.

He is currently a 2nd Lieutenant of the Army reserve.

Matteo recently married longtime girlfriend Sarah Geronimo in a secret ceremony. – Rappler.com